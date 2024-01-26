Jury member of the Karl Sczuka Prize from 1994 to 2002 and 2008, Chairwoman from 2009-2019.

Former Minister of State for Culture and the Media.

Born in 1953 in St. Ingbert/Saar. Minister of State for Culture and Media in the German Federal Chancellery from 2002 to 2005. Prior to this, the doctor of literature was Senator for Culture in the Hanseatic City of Hamburg for ten years (1991-2001). After the parliamentary elections in the fall of 2005, Christina Weiss resumed her long-standing work as a freelance publicist.

Honorary professor at Saarland University since 2006 and member of the Foundation Board of the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade, which is awarded annually at the Frankfurt Book Fair. Christina Weiss is Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of the Allianz Cultural Foundation, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Hanne Darboven Foundation, a member of the Foundation Board of the Schering Foundation (Berlin) and a member of the PEN Center Germany.