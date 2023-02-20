  1. SWR
  2. SWR2
  3. Hörspiel
  4. Karl-Sczuka-Preis

Karl Sczuka Prize 2019

Jury praises Ulrike Janssen and Marc Matter

STAND

The Jury awarded the 58th Karl-Sczuka-Prize to "Meerschallschwamm und Schweigefang", a work by the German composers Ulrike Janssen and Marc Matter.

The support grant goes to Jiří Adámek and Ladislav Źelezný for „Hra na uši / The Ears Game“.

Marc Matter und Ulrike Janssen (Foto: SWR, privat/MEYER ORIGINALS - Filip Messner/Werner Meyer)
Marc Matter und Ulrike Janssen privat/MEYER ORIGINALS - Filip Messner/Werner Meyer

The Karl Sczuka Prize for Works of Radio Art, established by the SWR in 1955, will be awarded this year for the 58th time. The invitation to submit works is public and the award consists of a main prize, endowed with 12.500 euros, and a support grant of 5.000 euros.

An independent jury, consisting of Christina Weiss (chair), Marcel Beyer, Julia Cloot, Michael Grote and Helmut Oehring, selects the prize winner.

The prize will be awarded on 20 October 2019 during the Donaueschingen Festival.

Sekretariat des Karl-Sczuka-Preises

Iris Drögekamp Leitung

Straße:
Südwestrundfunk
Ort:
76522 Baden-Baden
Telefon 49-(0)7221-929-26312
Telefax 49-(0)7221-929-24537
E-Mail:
sczuka@swr.de

Informations about Karl-Sczuka-Prize

Karl Sczuka (1900-1954) (Foto: SWR, Utha von Pagenhardt Chesnais)

Works Of Radio Art Karl Sczuka Prize

Background about the Karl Sczuka Prize

Excerpt from the regulations of the Karl-Sczuka-Prize (Foto: SWR)

Karl Sczuka Prize for works of radio art Regulations

Südwestrundfunk, a public service organization, awards a prize for works of radio art. The award goes to the best production of an audio work that uses musical material and structures in an acoustic performance.

Tisch mit zwei Aktenordnern und drei Lausprechern im Hintergrund (Foto: SWR, Frank Halbig)

Karl Sczuka Prize For Works Of Radio Art Archive

Overview since 1955

STAND
AUTOR/IN
SWR