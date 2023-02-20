Jury praises Ulrike Janssen and Marc Matter

The Karl Sczuka Prize for Works of Radio Art, established by the SWR in 1955, will be awarded this year for the 58th time. The invitation to submit works is public and the award consists of a main prize, endowed with 12.500 euros, and a support grant of 5.000 euros.
An independent jury, consisting of Christina Weiss (chair), Marcel Beyer, Julia Cloot, Michael Grote and Helmut Oehring, selects the prize winner.
The prize will be awarded on 20 October 2019 during the Donaueschingen Festival.
Sekretariat des Karl-Sczuka-Preises
Iris Drögekamp Leitung
- Straße:
- Südwestrundfunk
- Ort:
- 76522 Baden-Baden
- Telefon 49-(0)7221-929-26312
- Telefax 49-(0)7221-929-24537
- E-Mail:
- sczuka@swr.de