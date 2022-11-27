  1. SWR
Faust (hab' ich nie gelesen)

v. l. n. r.: Itay Tiran (Noam Erzähler), Walter Kreye (Hans Oberländer), Noam Brusilovsky (Regie), Bibiana Beglau (Hilde Morgenstern) (Foto: SWR, Patricia Neligan)
Prof. Nitsa Ben-Ari (Ramat-Gan, Israel) privat
Julius Deutschbauer (Wien) privat

Hörspielkomödie über Goethes “Faust” und die Mühen des Deutschwerdens 

