Die Programmdirektorin Kultur, Wissen, Junge Formate des SWR Anke Mai verlieh den Karl-Sczuka-Preis für Hörspiel als Radiokunst an Jan Jelinek für sein Hörstück "Überwachung - in drei Episoden" und das Karl-Sczuka-Recherchestipendium in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Goethe-Institut an eine Zusammenarbeit des RHO-Kollektivs mit dem Vokalensemble Γλώσσα (Glossa) für ihr Hörstück CHOLERA – I THOUGHT I SHOULD NEVER SPEAK AGAIN. mehr...