SWR SWR2 Hörspiel Faust (hab' ich nie gelesen) STAND 25.10.2022, 10:47 Uhr v. l. n. r.: Itay Tiran (Noam Erzähler), Walter Kreye (Hans Oberländer), Noam Brusilovsky (Regie), Bibiana Beglau (Hilde Morgenstern) SWR Patricia Neligan Itay Tiran (Noam Erzähler) SWR Patricia Neligan Bibiana Beglau (Hilde Morgenstern) SWR Patricia Neligan Walter Kreye (Hans Oberländer) SWR Patricia Neligan v. l. n. r.: Itay Tiran (Noam Erzähler), Bibiana Beglau (Hilde Morgenstern), Noam Brusilovsky (Regie) SWR Patricia Neligan Noam Brusilovsky (Regie) SWR Patricia Neligan Prof. Nitsa Ben-Ari (Ramat-Gan, Israel) privat Julius Deutschbauer (Wien) privat Hörspielkomödie über Goethes "Faust" und die Mühen des Deutschwerdens