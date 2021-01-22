Das Zusammenspiel der Sinne: Eine Synästhetikerin transformierte Musik in Farben, Formen und Strukturen. Diese Eindrücke werden in Projektionen verarbeitet, die parallel zur Musik mittels Overhead-Projektoren und Beamer auf die Musiker zurückgeworfen werden.

The interplay of the senses: a synaesthetic artist has transformed music into colours, shapes and structures. These impressions are processed in images which are projected onto the musicians in parallel to the music using overhead projectors and beamers.