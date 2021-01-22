  1. SWR
Das Zusammenspiel der Sinne: Eine Synästhetikerin transformierte Musik in Farben, Formen und Strukturen. Diese Eindrücke werden in Projektionen verarbeitet, die parallel zur Musik mittels Overhead-Projektoren und Beamer auf die Musiker zurückgeworfen werden.

The interplay of the senses: a synaesthetic artist has transformed music into colours, shapes and structures. These impressions are processed in images which are projected onto the musicians in parallel to the music using overhead projectors and beamers.

Freiburg
Art's Birthday 2021 (Foto: Pressestelle, Grafiker Paul Laurenz Breuer)

SWR2 und E-Werk Freiburg feiern den Geburtstag der Kunst Art's Birthday

Am 17. Januar hat die Kunst Geburtstag. SWR2 feiert dieses Jahr online mit dem Freiburger E-Werk – mit einem europaweit vernetzten Klangkunstprojekt, Konzerten, Performances und Videoinstallationen.  mehr...

