  1. SWR
  2. SWR2
  3. Hörspiel

Art's Birthday 2014

Mats Gustafsson

STAND
AUTOR/IN
Mats Gustafsson

Mats Gustafsson ist eine feste Größe in Jazz und improvisierter Musik. Häufig verbindet er seine solistischen Improvisationen mit zeitgenössischem Tanz, Visual Art, Lyrik und Theater. International bekannt ist er auch als Mitglied der Bands "The Thing" oder "FIRE!".

Mats Gustafsson: Saxophon

Mats Gustafsson is a fixture in jazz and improvised music. As a solo improviser he often works in collaboration with contemporary dance, visual art, poetry and theatre. He is also internationally known with bands like "The Thing" and "FIRE!".

Freiburg im Breisgau
abstraktes Muster (Foto: SWR, Michael Rybakov)

Art's Birthday 2014 SWR2 und E-Werk Freiburg feiern den Geburtstag der Kunst mit Mats Gustafsson und Radian

2014 feiert SWR2 den Geburtstag der Kunst im Freiburger E-Werk – mit Konzerten, Performances, Aktionen und Interventionen von Mats Gustafsson, Radian und vielen weiteren Künstlern.  mehr...

Freiburg
Art's Birthday 2022 (Foto: E-Werk Freiburg / Silvia Wagner)

Der Geburtstag der Kunst Art's Birthday

Der vom französischen Fluxus-Künstler Robert Filliou im Jahr 1963 ins Leben gerufene "Art's Birthday" wird jedes Jahr auf der ganzen Welt zelebriert - als Hommage an die kreative Kraft der Kunst und Musik. Am 15. Januar feiert SWR2 mit und im Freiburger Kulturzentrum E-WERK den Geburtstag der Kunst – mit Konzerten, Performances und Video-Livestream.  mehr...

STAND
AUTOR/IN
Mats Gustafsson