Mats Gustafsson ist eine feste Größe in Jazz und improvisierter Musik. Häufig verbindet er seine solistischen Improvisationen mit zeitgenössischem Tanz, Visual Art, Lyrik und Theater. International bekannt ist er auch als Mitglied der Bands "The Thing" oder "FIRE!".

Mats Gustafsson: Saxophon

Mats Gustafsson is a fixture in jazz and improvised music. As a solo improviser he often works in collaboration with contemporary dance, visual art, poetry and theatre. He is also internationally known with bands like "The Thing" and "FIRE!".