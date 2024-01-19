Artists 2014

Radian meet Mats Gustafsson

The Art's Birthday is the first meeting of the abstract rockers Radian with the extreme saxophonist Mats Gustafsson. The apparent contrast between the Radian-own 'microscopic' focus on sound details and smallest nuances on the one hand, and the expressive presence of Mats Gustafsson's powerful baritone saxophone on the other hand, opens a wide field of synergy, compression and intensification options in total.

Mats Gustafsson and Radian develop especially for Art's Birthday a highly original vision of experimental music, changing between meticulously-composed pieces and freer, almost improvised sections (otherwise in the Radian context a rarity), oscillating between abstract Extended Technique miniatures and electroacoustic Wall-of-sound broadsides.

Radian

Martin Brandlmayr (A) drums, vibraphone, samples & editing;

John Norman (A) bass;

Martin Siewert (D) guitars, lapsteel, electronics

http://www.radian.at

The trio Radian was formed in 1996 in Vienna and is influenced by experimental music, post-rock and jazz. Their style is very close to the sound aesthetic of the electronic Clicks & Cuts genres. At Art's Birthday 2014 they will present the newest developments of the Radian-own 'microscopic' focus on sound details and smallest nuances using acoustic and electronic particles with machine-like precision.