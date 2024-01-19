SWR2 and E-Werk Freiburg celebrate the birthday of art

2019 schedule facebook EBU | current 2018 - 2017 - 2016 - 2015 - 2014 - 2013 - 2012 - 2011 - 2010 - 2009 - 2008 | de en

On Saturday January 12, 2019 the Freiburg Art Year was inaugurated in the E-WERK with the Art's Birthday.

"It all began on January 17, 1,000,000 years ago, when a man took a dry sponge and dropped it into a bucket of water, who was this man is not important, he is dead, but the art is alive." (Robert Filliou in 1963)

MARY OCHER + YOUR GOVERNMENT

Mary Ocher was born in Moscow, spent her youth in Tel Aviv and today lives in her adopted home of Berlin. Her genre-spanning style of music is as multicultural as her lineage: a wild mix of art rock, pop, folk and electronic, whose most important ingredient is her distinctive voice.

Again and again she takes up in her song lyrics also political and socio-critical topics.

Mary Ocher is back in Europe for selected dates with Your Government and this very special show with new material performed for the first time.

Your Government are the two drummers Mats Fokesson and Theo Taylor. The encounter brings together Mary Ocher + Your Government - an ambitious work of art made of rhythm-laden, unmistakable sound mixing, paired with video projections and a political message.

Mary Ocher: grand piano, guitar, synthesizer, vocals

Mats Folkesson: drums

Theo Taylor: drums

Dafne Navaez Berlfein: Video

Ines Lamares: Sound

Catalina Fernandez: Light

BARBARA MORGENSTERN + CHRISTIAN BIEGAI

Barbara Morgenstern moved to Berlin via Hamburg and quickly became a celebrated sensation with her unconventional sound between electronic, songwriting and folk.

Her songs are always "beautiful and radical" at the same time. But despite all her love and determination for art, she still questions her actions and her doubts - again and again - like an urban neurotic on a country outing: "Did I do what I wanted to do or did it just seem like it?"

Presentation of her latest album „Unschuld und Verwüstung“.

Barbara Morgenstern: Grand piano, electric piano, vocals

Christian Biegai: Saxophone

The birthday of art is celebrated annually with parties, concerts, performances and actions. The Freiburg event, which is one of the largest in the world, is experiencing its 6th edition.



SWR2 and the cultural center E-WERK have developed a unique format for this purpose. The festival is celebrated with a big stage show with internationally renowned musicians and a festival that sees itself as a meeting place for the music and art scene in the Upper Rhine region and as a forum for up-and-coming talents.



Twenty-minute solo performances - performances, musical interludes, sound experiments - invite the audience to stroll from one room to the other and to stay again and again - to listen, to wonder, to immerse themselves in unknown worlds of images and sound. The whole house becomes a sounding Gesamtkunstwerk.

All participating artists:

Blackforest Percussion Group (Lee Ferguson, Dino Georgeton & Christian Rombach) | Ulrike Brand, Tomomi Adachi & Ingo Reulecke | Cie LaPerformance (Julie Jaffrennou & Tjadke Biallowons) | Magalie Ehlinger & Maxime Peltier | Ensemble Rot (Teresa Grebtschenko, Yuyoung Jin, Nanae Kubo & Nagisa Shibata) | Leo Hofmann | Stephan Karrer | Marc Matter & Andreas Bülhoff | Louisa Marxen | Barbara Morgenstern + Christian Biegai | Manuel Mühl, class of Cornelius Schwehr University of Music Freiburg | Mary Ocher + Your Government | Jérôme Rich | Johannes Willi | Performance-class Sascha Brosamer at Macromedia Freiburg (Lale Kirschner, Christina Sperling, He Wenhao, Ilja Zaharov, Rahel Zahlten) | Class Ephraim Wegner, course of studies IAVM (Computer Science Audiovisual Media) of the hKDM / Macromedia Freiburg with Alexander Schmieder, Anna Pfrengle, Jonas Arnold, Kai Wissler, Lea-Selin Bode, Marion Holtz, Mira Schadt, Pascal Kuri, Robin Decker, Robin Heisterkamp, Sebastian Kordus, Simon Braun, Sinja Dey, Timo Hackenjos and Valerie Hochsticher | Party with DJ shluchT and DJ Puddle alias Wilted Woman

Programming: Frank Halbig (SWR) and Nicoletta Torcelli (E-Werk Freiburg)

Presentation: Frank Halbig and Dorothee Riemer

Executive producer: Sonja Niederer

Project Management (E-Werk Freiburg): Wolfgang Herbert

Multimedia executive producer: Iris Seiler

Live video mix: Jenny Oehling, Clemens Reinelt

Camera: Lena Crecelius, Melina Geyer, Isabell Göhrig, Patrick Mürb, Jonas Riegelbauer, Lena Thiemann, Tobias Weis

Video engineering: Markus Reginek

SNG operator: Matthias Härtenstein, Nicole Jörg, Thomas Schittenhelm

Sound and engineering: Björn Lautenschlager, Johannes Grosch, Tobias Neumann, Christian Graf-Nold, Peter Brettel, Marvin Haase, Clemens Haas, Alexander Mewes

Engineering (E-Werk): Stephan Anton (administration), Andreas Berkler, Georg Hallmann, Jan Hucklenbroich, Lorenz Schmidt, Olaf Reuter

Set design (SWR): Gerd Schmidt, Nicolas Veil

Photographies: Marc Doradzillo

Production: SWR2 and E-Werk Freiburg 2019



Cooperation partner: E-Werk Freiburg

E-Werk Freiburg

Eschholzstr. 77

79106 Freiburg