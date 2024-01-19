SWR2 and E-Werk Freiburg celebrate the birthday of art

2017 schedule EBU | current - 2016 - 2015 - 2014 - 2013 - 2012 - 2011 - 2010 - 2009 - 2008 | de en



For many years the ars acustica group of the European Broadcast Union (EBU) is organizing the "Art's Birthday". It is celebrated in memory of the Fluxus artist Robert Filliou. He claimed in 1963 that exactly one million years ago the art was born - to be precise, on January 17, his own birthday.

10 years of Art's Birthday with the SWR

The SWR Art's Birthday is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year - the collaboration with the E-Werk Freiburg its fourth edition. We are celebrating a six-hour program again, this time already three days in advance - so to speak, in anticipation of Filliou's birthday of art. This time the two-and-half-hour concert with the top acts in the great hall in the historic premises of the former electricity plant is broadcast live on SWR2. With the Norwegian concept musician Jenny Hval and the Colombian electronic musician Lucrecia Dalt, internationally renowned artists will bring contrasting positions on the big stage.

LUCRECIA DALT: Interfolds - an exploration of the musical potential of synthesizer, voice, bass guitar and vocoding

Presenting a new set of compositions operating within a science fiction sound lab and carried by an auto-fictional lecturer.

Lucrecia Dalt is a Colombian musician, sound artist and radio producer. Her work develops around the ideas of repositioning fiction, time perception, scale, telluric affect, ethics of repetition, vocoding and sound dynamics. Lucrecia Dalt holds a Civil Engineering degree.

Lucrecia Dalt draws from a wealth of artistic and philosophical influences, from New German Cinema, geotechnics and artificial intelligence to the ethics of listening and technological ideas of the future. Lucrecia Dalt has released five solo albums has worked with European artistic institutions, producing podcasts for Radio Web MACBA and making sound design installations and performative pieces in collaboration with visual artist Regina de Miguel.

JENNY HVAL: Blood Bitch

Blood Bitch is an investigation of blood. Blood that is shed naturally. The purest and most powerful, yet most trivial, and most terrifying blood: Menstruation. Blood Bitch is also a fictitious story, fed by characters and images from horror and exploitation films of the ’70s. With that language, rather than smart, modern social commentary, I found I could tell a different story about myself and my own time: a poetic diary of modern transience and transcendence.

Multidisciplinary and transgressive are words often employed to describe her art, but Jenny Hval’s polyphonic artistry is in fact seamlessly interwoven between musical, literary, visual and performative modes of expression. Her artistic voice is altogether present, accessible and obscurely complex at the same time. Hval released her first two albums under the alias Rockettothesky. She has since recorded four albums under her own name. She made her debut as a writer with the novel Perlebryggeriet in 2009. She has worked on a number of collaborations, sound pieces, compositions, productions and performances. She recently released her new solo album Blood Bitch, co-produced by noise artist Lasse Marhaug and herself.

FARBENFROH

Both futuristic and earthy grooves meet with spatially displaced to brute guitar sounds and a voice which murmurs without any words, barks, whispers and scratches. Spontaneously appearing songs vanish and lose themselves in the sound cosmos of FARBENFROH.

The drummer Demian Kappenstein and the brothers Jan F. Kurth (voice) and Matthias Kurth (electric guitar) combine a long common musical path. Thus, with the band MAHAPHON CLANG, they played the Indian subcontinent several times with Ramesh Shotham. Together with the artist collective shortfilmlivemusic (SFLM), they have been developing film concerts since 2005, performing them in Germany, several European countries and Taiwan. For Art's Birthday, they meet where they have met, namely, in free improvisation.

Demian Kappenstein studied with free-jazz legend Günter "Baby" Sommer and worked with musicians such as Rolf Kühn, Markus Stockhausen, Kurt Rosenwinkel, Arve Henriksen, Louis Sclavis and Robyn Schulkowsky. Matthias Kurth feels at home on all stringed instruments. He is also able to master the Arabic lute Oud, as well as various sorts of guitars. He collaborated with vocalists as well as symphonic orchestras from various cultural backgrounds. Jan F. Kurth moves playfully between music and theatrics, using the voice with and without text as an instrument and sound generator.

