ART'S BIRTHDAY 2016

SWR2 and E-Werk Freiburg celebrate the birthday of art



One thousand guests to celebrate art's birthday at E-Werk Freiburg

It happened more than a million years ago when one of our ancestors dropped a dry sponge into a vat full of water: and this was the birth of Art! Art’s Birthday, launched on 17 January 1963 by Fluxus artist Robert Filliou, will be celebrated today in many towns across the globe with concerts and performances. The Radio Play Unit of SWR2 is taking part for the ninth time. Together with E-Werk Freiburg they celebrate through the night into Art's Birthday. The whole house is transformed into a resounding total art work. A festival of art, a festival of the senses.

DIE GEGENWART GOTTES ALS VOGELGEZWITSCHER IM RECHTEN OHR

Von Auditionen und anderen akustischen Wahrnehmungen, die nicht aus der materiellen Welt kommen.

Live radio play by Thomas Knoefel and Jan St. Werner

The audience can join in this blend of live performance with actors and noise-makers plus rehearsed voices – bring FM radios along!

A previously unpublished compilation of highly diverse recordings concerning acoustic perception phenomena, a piece of monstrous, unsettling cultural history which transports you into a unique, mysterious world of sound. In chapters these phenomenological episodes are, however, not illustrated but scrutinised musically with an electronic composition.

MOUSE ON MARS

Beyond the mainstream and in the midst of the sound of today

Andi Toma and Jan St. Werner are at the cutting edge internationally with their unique blend of concept, experimentation and pop. Whether classified as “Kraut Dub”, “Doom House”, “Future Grind” or “Post Techno” – the exclusive pre-premiere of their new "live set" promises you a rollercoaster ride drenched in action and adrenalin.

16 January 2016 | E-Werk Freiburg: free admission | swr2.de: livestream | SWR2 live broadcast | ARTE concert

programming: Frank Halbig (SWR) and Nicoletta Torcelli (E-Werk Freiburg)

presentation: Julia Neupert

Production: SWR/E-Werk Freiburg 2016

E-Werk Freiburg

Eschholzstr. 77

79106 Freiburg