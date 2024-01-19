  1. SWR
art's birthday, abstraktes Muster rot-blau (Foto: SWR, SWR -)

ART'S BIRTHDAY 2015

SWR2 and E-Werk Freiburg celebrate the birthday of art

Planbild der Ausstellung (Foto: SWR, SWR -)

exhibition open

January 16 - 25, 2015

TH/FR 17-20 H | SA 14-20 H | SU 14 - 18 H

E-Werk Freiburg

Ali Gharib - You Hate Me

video, 16:9, 2 min 15 sec, Loop

Daniel Chernov - Last Week: a present (for art) ➊

installation, Headphones, Touchscreen

Victor Schmitt - Volante ➋

sound-video-light-sculpture, 6 min, Loop

LAYTBEUIS - Susurrus Lights, Aggregate I ➌

soundinstallation, loudspeakers, microphones

Stefan Rosinski - PixelCloud ➍

installation, 51 cardboard boxes, video beamers, computers

Sabrin Gharib - Performance #1 ➎

installation, wood, string, beamer, mediaplayer
live performance at 19:15 – 22:30

Jannis Müller-Jehle - Collorscanner ➏

installation, canvas, LED-lights

Hauke Rehfeld - Hallo Montreal ➐

video, 8:30 min, loop

Sidonie Osborne-Staples - Call me data ➑

videoinstallation, 8 CRTs, loudspeaker

