SWR2 and E-Werk Freiburg celebrate the birthday of art

exhibition open
January 16 - 25, 2015
TH/FR 17-20 H | SA 14-20 H | SU 14 - 18 H
E-Werk Freiburg
Ali Gharib - You Hate Me
video, 16:9, 2 min 15 sec, Loop
Daniel Chernov - Last Week: a present (for art) ➊
installation, Headphones, Touchscreen
Victor Schmitt - Volante ➋
sound-video-light-sculpture, 6 min, Loop
LAYTBEUIS - Susurrus Lights, Aggregate I ➌
soundinstallation, loudspeakers, microphones
Stefan Rosinski - PixelCloud ➍
installation, 51 cardboard boxes, video beamers, computers
Sabrin Gharib - Performance #1 ➎
installation, wood, string, beamer, mediaplayer
live performance at 19:15 – 22:30
Jannis Müller-Jehle - Collorscanner ➏
installation, canvas, LED-lights
Hauke Rehfeld - Hallo Montreal ➐
video, 8:30 min, loop
Sidonie Osborne-Staples - Call me data ➑
videoinstallation, 8 CRTs, loudspeaker