SWR2 and E-Werk Freiburg celebrate the birthday of art

„I would be amazed…“ - ich wäre überrascht, sagte der US-amerikanische Komponist, John Cage 1982 in einem Interview auf die Frage hin, ob er glaube, dass unsere Erde einzigartig sei. Der Blick in die Sterne ist in diesem Stück ein Blick in die Unendlichkeit an Möglichkeiten. Wir schauen in den Himmel über Antwerpen. Mit einer von Ward Weis programmierten Software. Diese Software analysiert, was sie sieht, und wandelt das Gesehene in Musik um.



Produktion: Planktone 2024