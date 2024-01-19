SWR2 und E-Werk Freiburg feiern den Geburtstag der Kunst

2014 Programm EBU | aktuell - 2013 - 2012 - 2011 - 2010 - 2009 - 2008 | de en

Art's Birthday 2014

E-Werk Freiburg

17. Januar 2014

Audio | Video

RADIAN

Martin Brandlmayr (A): drums, vibraphone, samples & editing

John Norman (A): bass

Martin Siewert (D): guitars, lapsteel, electronics

The trio Radian was formed in 1996 in Vienna and is influenced by experimental music, post-rock and jazz. Their style is very close to the sound aesthetic of the electronic Clicks & Cuts genres. At Art's Birthday 2014 they will present the newest developments of the Radian-own 'microscopic' focus on sound details and smallest nuances using acoustic and electronic particles with machine-like precision.

Mats Gustafsson

Mats Gustafsson (S) saxophone

Mats Gustafsson is a fixture in jazz and improvised music. As a solo improviser he often works in collaboration with contemporary dance, visual art, poetry and theatre. He is also internationally known with bands like "The Thing" and "FIRE!".

Radian meet Mats Gustafsson

The Art's Birthday is the first meeting of the abstract rockers Radian with the extreme saxophonist Mats Gustafsson. The apparent contrast between the Radian-own 'microscopic' focus on sound details and smallest nuances on the one hand, and the expressive presence of Mats Gustafsson's powerful baritone saxophone on the other hand, opens a wide field of synergy, compression and intensification options in total.

Mats Gustafsson and Radian develop especially for Art's Birthday a highly original vision of experimental music, changing between meticulously-composed pieces and freer, almost improvised sections (otherwise in the Radian context a rarity), oscillating between abstract Extended Technique miniatures and electroacoustic Wall-of-sound broadsides.

schedule

Ensemble ALARM (Freiburg)

The ensemble enriches the Freiburg concert scene in always new formations and with eclectic music actions. At Art's Birthday it presents a program of word and sound, with miniatures - partly original and partly in arranged form - by Luciano Berio, Gerhard Rühm, Alain Abbott and others: A chamber-music welcome!

Annette Ronkov-Rießner, accordion

Marie Schmit, cello

tre voci (Freiburg)

Three professional women's voices that can pull all the stops and harmonize perfectly with each other. The newly founded vocal trio “tre voci” performs a capella madrigals from different countries - and lets itself drive by the pure desire to sing.

Svea Schildknecht, Soprano

Viola de Galgóczy, Mezzosoprano

Susanne Otto, Alto

Pari San (Freiburg)

A universe of sound, which overcomes playful the genre boundaries between Pop, Hip-Hop, Folk, Indie and Electronica: Paul Brenning creates as beatboxer all imaginable tones. The voice of the Iranian-born Parissa Eskandari oscillates between the singing talent of a Kate Bush and the great oriental singers. Looping and vocal effects characterize Pari San live performances that are enriched by projections.

Parissa Eskandari, vocals, synthesizers, keyboards

Paul Brenning, beatbox, vocals, synthesizers

Teresa Malik / Alexander Grebtschenko (Freiburg)

Robots can be more precise than human beings; the processor control allows the formation of highly complex (for example rhythmic) patterns. These properties, in conjunction with the human tendency to imply an intention to everything being human alike, are the starting point of the performance Android and Euasteride. Euasteriden II is in the botanical classification the class in which we find the subspecies carrot. The drummer controls by shredding her "second I" - with an activity far away from drumming.

Teresa Malik, performance

Alexander Grebtschenko, electronic control

Christoph Schiller / Bertrand Gauguet (Basel / Strasbourg)

Bertrand Gauguet and Christoph Schiller already played together in various improvisational formations. Both experiment with extended play-techniques and electronics, to pursue always new ramifications of the sound. As a consequence of his work of the last few months, Christoph Schiller brings at the Art's Birthday for the first time a zither instead of the spinet.

Bertrand Gauguet, saxophone

Christoph Schiller, zither

Benedikt Schiefer (Basel)

The artist's work includes compositions with and without live electronics. He dedicates himself intensively to the electroacoustic and acousmatic music. The distribution and spatialization of sounds and the incoming perceptual phenomena constitute the basis of the performance Superhorn.

Claire Serres (Strasbourg)

In her performance Heavy Machine the artist plays with the decoupling of the voice. However instead of controlling a human-like puppet like a ventriloquist, the human being turns into an artificial body. The microphone-voice becomes independent, comes back distorted. The singing becomes noise. To win back her voice, the artist wraps her head in aluminum. She becomes a "head-micro".

Jérôme Bourdellon / Bruno de Chénerilles (Paris / Strasbourg)

The Octobass-flute played by Jérôme Bourdellon is the largest of all the flutes. With ElectrOctobass at Art's Birthday an interactive dialogue with the real-time electronic composer and video artist Bruno Chénerilles an improvised live music takes place, which leads into the open, into an acoustic adventure, into unknown depths of sound.

Jérôme Bourdellon, Flute

Bruno de Chénerilles, live Elekronik

kopfkino# (Karlsruhe)

In free improvisations the spaceship goes from scape to rhythm, back and forth; passing sound, melody, noise, echo and collides with the sonic barrier.

Valle Döring, drums

Manuel Klotz, voice & guitar

Antimo Sorgente, synthesizer

Martin Tornow, guitar

qwqwi (Karlsruhe)

qwqwi performs in the center of the audience while using voice, DIY-tools, analogue sound generators and kitchen instruments to provide you with fresh juice, screaming noise and ass shaking riddim.

Frank Bierlein

Lukas Fütterer

David Loscher

Pia Matthes

Papa Pacini (Karlsruhe)

They use prepared loudspeakers without casing. Simple electronic circuits cause the membranes to vibrate, which are then manipulated with the fingers in order to cause systematic harmonic variations. The loudspeaker becomes an instrument and its original function is subverted, playfully explored or suspended. By using additional material and simple mechanics, which react against the membranes, the resulting sound can be colored and enhanced further. In the process, temporary and interacting sound sculptures are created: A postdigital soundscape of polymetric shiftings.

Frank Bierlein

Lukas Fütterer

Andreas Goralczyk

Moph Zielke

Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday simulates the working principle of a barrel organ. Eight people take the function of the rotary organ pipes and play the melodica-dress worn by the artist. Each person is assigned a pitch; the control is done by a digitized punch tape projected onto a screen. In contrast to the mechanical barrel organ, each instrumentalist brings here to the "human organ" his individual reaction times and specific interpretation - the 'instrument' lives.

Alexander Grebtschenko (DE), electronic control

Teresa Malik (DE), performance with melodica-dress

The Human Factory Band

Harald Kimmig's composition One Island is a setting of the poem by Robert Lax. The interaction between the five musicians results into an unconventional, genre-overlapping sound, that connects free improvisation and new music and reminds sometimes of the Art Rock of the Eighties. The Tone Scale uses a list of high-frequency vibrations of light, that were reduced by division to reach values in the audible frequency range between 30Hz and 20kHz. The way of writing was done in a combination of musical notation and graphic notation and provides the ensemble in this way within a clearly notated work with sufficient space for improvisation.

Harald Kimmig (DE), violin

Ephraim Wegner (DE), live electronics

Jan F. Kurth (DE), voice

Stephen Altoft (GB), microtonal trumpet

Lee Ferguson (U.S.), MalletKAT

Production: SWR/E-Werk Freiburg/HfG Karlsruhe 2014

A part of triptic

Funded by

Pro Helvetia

Innovationsfonds Baden-Württemberg

Kulturamt Freiburg

E-Werk Freiburg

Eschholzstr. 77

79106 Freiburg