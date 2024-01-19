SWR2 and HfG Karlsruhe celebrate the birthday of art

2013 schedule EBU | current - 2012 - 2011 - 2010 - 2009 - 2008 | de en

Art's Birthday 2013

Januar 17, 2013 HfG Karlsruhe

MATT WAND, LUCIO CAPECE, ALEXIS MALBERT

(aka EVERYDAY ELECTRONICS SKIFFLE GROUP)

Everyday electronics skiffle group was founded by Matt Wand for SWR Art's Birthday 2013.

Parking Arrangements in the Ice-Queens Underground Garage (SWR 2013, 40'00")

Sometimes composing resembles the game of musical chairs you play when trying to find a spot in the multi-storey car park, you have to keep going round and round, Up the Up ramps or Down the Down ramps until you find a place that fits the musical vehicle you have chosen to ride, preferably NOT one marked 'Disabled'. Dedicated to princesses frozen inside glaciers wherever they may be.

Harassing the Dead for a Loan (SWR 2013, 20'00")

We beg borrow and steal to make our music. Apparently in polite society one waits until someone is dead before robbing their grave. Here is proof, if proof be needed, that I am not fit to sip wine in the company of societies finest, sorry Mr Lucier, Mr Ashley and all you other 20th century sages still rubbing our noses in your anticipatory plagiarisms.

Matt Wand

Matt Wand from Salford (UK), became known to a wider public especially with Stock, Hausen & Walkman (1991-2001), frequent collaboration with Tony Oxley (The Tony Oxley Quartet, The Tony Oxley Orchestra) and aka Small Rocks. Stock, Hausen & Walkman (Matt Wand, Rex Casswell, Andrew Sharpley and Daniel Weaver) was known for making sample-heavy, subversively funny collages with a healthy disregard for copyright issues: “taking pot shots at anything that moves, be it high art music, low pop or cheesy listening” (The Wire 163). Besides live performances, radio work, installations Matt Wand has written film scripts for short films and animations (one winning the Goldcrest Award for best short in 1988) and shown many small gauge movies in the UK and abroad. He also runs the independent artistic recording label Hot Air.

Lucio Capece

Lucio Capece is born in Argentina and Berlin based since 2004. He studied classical guitar before moving to soprano saxophone, bass clarinet and Sruti Box. Lucio Capece plays bass clarinet with self created extended techniques, as well as strange motorized mutes and baffles combined with other sub and high frequent acoustics via cardboard tubes. He prepares his saxophone with everyday objects as well as a raw feedback set where the saxophone is amplified and combined with mixers. His playing is strongly affected by everyday electronic and mechanical sounds.

Alexis Malbert

Since 1999, the French artist Alexis Malbert (aka Tapetronic) distracts (magnetics), recycles (plastics) and transforms (mechanics) audio cassettes and tape recorders to make machines to play music. Inventor, among other things, the Scratchette (it Scratch the cassette !), or the Vibro-K7, the Audio-Skate, the Wheeling Walkman, it acts directly on mechanical devices to produce music for strange and deviant dancefloor slope.

RAWBORKE, PHEEL, MICHEL SCHULZ

"Borke - Beckett - Boom" is a live improvised radio play by Tobias Borke, Almut Schnerring and Sascha Verlan for SWR Art's Birthday 2013.

The situation on stage:

A DJ and musician, a Freestyle-Rapper, a Beatboxer, an improvised dialogue at several levels:

the Rapper stands on the edge of the stage, makes the improvisation transparent and responds spontaneously to the feeded voice and music samples of the DJ

the DJ comments in turn the improvisations of the Rapper by the selection of music, samples, cuts, and scratches

the Beatboxer is the bridge between music and language, complements and extends the musical level in the improvisation and gives room to the human voice

The background:

Samuel Beckett’s one-act ‘Krapp’s Last Tape’ was premiered in 1958. Without knowing about Beckett’s work, Tobias Borke started an acoustic diary in Freestyle-Raps more than 10 years ago. The idea of the radio play started, when Sascha Verlan listened to some of Borke’s recordings and saw the old Krapp before him, played by Martin Held, as he sits in front of his tape recorder, repeatedly changing the coil, listening to old tapes and a new, the last tape … The idea for Beckett’s one-act play arose from the new technical possibilities, which made it possible to preserve the human voice … and to confront yourself years later with your own voice: a completely different mood and a lot more concrete situation as a written diary. And that’s the reason why Tobias Borke does not grab pen and paper, but the microphone, and uses rhyme and rhythm, if he wants to preserve his thoughts for the day. On stage Tobias Borke will be confronted with his acoustic diary, which he hadn’t listened since that time.

Freestyle-Rapper Tobias Borke aka Rawborke

Stuttgart based Tobias Borke is one of the great virtuosos of the german Freestyle-Rap scene. Pretended effortlessly he grabs funny stories or political manifestos into improvised rhymes and verses, whether Doubletime or A Capella. Again and again he makes the astonished audience aware of the particular situation in the room, including their reactions and interjections in his improvisations, and creating so unique moments.

Beatboxer Philipp Scheibel aka Pheel

Whether with a jazz band, with bassist in the Techno Club or solo on a Hip Hop stage, the Beatboxer Pheel is used to many genres. Together with Rawborke he developed a peculiar dialogue of language and music on the stage. His beats produced by speech sounds are whatever always language and comment on the freestyles from Rawborke, which in turn responds surprisingly and coherent.

Michel Schulz

The DJ is the director, indicating the direction of improvisation between memory and the present with his language samples. He determines the emotional timbre of the performance by the selection of music (speed, genre, mood) and the excerpts from the Freestyle-Diaries by Tobias Borke.

Sascha Verlan and Almut Schnerring aka Wort & Klang Küche

Almut Schnerring, born in 1970, and Sascha Verlan, born in 1969, working as a writing team in the Wort & Klang Küche (word sound kitchen). Her focus lies in the areas of communication, HipHop and youth culture.

FEDERICO COSTANZA

Nitido

for electronics (2008, stereo version 2010, 10’30’’)

Nitido (engl.: clear)

An exercise, in two parts, on the experience of the “not scalable” of the clearness. The entire piece is a continuous variation of three elements and the relationship between them: the “Figure”, the “Cage” and the “Background”.

Sister Bone Blues

for metal plate, actuators, toy piano and live electronics (2012-13, 10’~, work in progress)

The performance that I present here is a sketch of my work that I’m developing during my residence at ZKM | Institute for Music and Acoustics. This is a fragment or better a “satellite”, a “study” from my mini-opera project based on the texts by E. A. Poe and L. G. Byron. Sister Bone Blues can be considerer as a story of a sister buried alive in the tomb (Madelines Scheintod) and a brother who hears her singing or maybe "her silent howls". A special thanks to Joachim Hirling for helping me to find an amazing old metal plate here in Karlsruhe!

Federico Costanza

Federico Costanza (born 1976) graduated in Piano, Composition and Electronic Music (with Alvise Vidolin) at the Conservatory of Music in Venice. He attended several courses e.g. at Sciarrino, Furrer, Hosokawa, Neuwirth and Murail. Federico Costanza is awarded by the LLP Leonardo Da Vinci program, for a training period and artistic residence at the ZKM | Institute for Music and Acoustics. Renowned Ensembles of contemporary music performed his compositions at various international Festivals.

schedule

(Central European Time)

20:00 - 20:20 Maximilian Lange

"E-Musik für Drummachines" (HfG 2013)

20:30 - 21:00 Federico Costanza

"Nitido" (2008/2010)

"Sister Bone Blues" (2012-)

21:05 - 22:10 Matt Wand, Lucio Capece, Alexis Malbert (SWR 2013)

Parking Arrangements in the Ice-Queens Underground Garage (SWR 2013, 40'00")

Harassing the Dead for a Loan (SWR 2013, 20'00")

22:10 - 23:00 Rawborke, Pheel, Michel Schulz

"Borke - Beckett - Boom" (SWR 2013)

23:00 - 23:30 Junya Oikawa

"Voice Spell" (2009)

" thi thi--i thi., a.a. a..a....aa u e - - - - - -o " (2009)

"Parhelion" (2006)

"Bell Strata2" (2012)

Moderator: Andreas Hagelüken

Video camera: Martin Buntz, Florian Haag, Anna Kuhlig

Video mix: Kai Hanneken

Streaming: Frank Bierlein

Photographer: Peter Andreas Schmidt

Executive Producer: Frank Halbig

Production: SWR/HfG Karlsruhe/ZKM 2013