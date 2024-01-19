SWR2 and E-Werk Freiburg celebrate the birthday of art

2015 schedule exhibition EBU | current - 2014 - 2013 - 2012 - 2011 - 2010 - 2009 - 2008 | de en

Hip-hop as a bridge between language and music is this year the focus of the program on the main stage of the E-Werk Freiburg.

As grand masters of intelligent Hip-Hop in Germany celebrated (with “Kinderzimmer Productions” until its disbandment in 2007), MC Textor & guests will provide a through ball for this project and provide some surprise.

Textor & guests

Textor has been a surprising voice since the 1990s. At that time he was the MC of Kinderzimmer Productions and helped make German so versatile that it became a suitable language for rapping. What's emerged is more than just a credible translation. He developed a language of his own: German is the form, hip hop the fuel, tarred and totally feathered, sharp enough to throw things into focus, fine enough to keep a secret. Textor's patch is always the symbiosis of language and music; he's also simply a sampling head from the very early days and a classic double bass player. What others boil up into a formless mix of styles becomes with him a stable fabric of widely diverse strands of the music because he is able to see the essential connections.

For Art's Birthday he has compiled a special constellation of musicians and material: Holger Renz on guitar, Oliver Prechtl on the Fender Rhodes and on key-controlled electronica, and also the Berlin MPC Wizard Quendolin Fender. The material ranges from Franz Liszt and Kinderzimmer Productions, Textor's current disk "Schwarz Gold Blau", through to Trio and Kraftwerk, AND a few quite new tracks are also there.

With Holger Renz (g), Oliver Prechtl (keys, fx) and MPC-Wizard Qendolin Fender

Mike Ladd

"Everything needs a birthday - how you guys know the big bang took place in mid January - Is a mystery but I'll take your word for it. I’m just glad Art is around, alive and... doing ok - a couple of big recent improvements since Art's birth during the big-bang.

First-off, we are no longer subject to the whims of kings and queens in order to live off Art- of course with the relative millisecond of purchasable recorded music over and the rise of advertising dynasties, that might be a luxury short lived - Hopefully other media can avoid the fiefdoms - Another big improvement: traveling minstrels can travel less thanks to Art's junkie nephew - Internet. And if minstrels travel with things Internet can't shoot-up/inject/imbibe, like t-shirts and posters, the wandering minstrel can live ok.

With the end of the seemingly endless agrarian age and the blink some called the industrial age - humans now have more time than ever and we are feeding Art like crazy! Art is getting fat and farts a lot. I like it when it farts! Happy birthday buddy! eat well!" (Mike Ladd)

Word and music amalgamate, when the poet, performer, librettist and MC Mike Ladd is celebrating his Art’s Birthday. On this occasion he is joining forces with Juice Aleem, one of the finest MCs the UK has ever produced, the french "enfant terrible" Tahiti Boy and the drummer, singer and guitarist Damali Young.

With Mike Ladd (voice, electronics, keys), Juice Aleem (voice), Tahiti Boy (keys), Damali Young (drums, e-guitar)

schedule

19:00 – 22:30 Projektraum 1

Bea Stach - Der Geruch des Universums

19:00 – 22:30 Projektraum 2

Frank Bierlein - Bardo

19:00 – 19:20 Foyer + 20:25 – 20:40 Galerie

PiaDavid - tandem

19:15 – 22:30 Kunstlabor

Sabrin Gharib - Performance #1

19:20 – 19:40 Galerie

STRWÜÜ - píng qìng léi chǐ

19:40 – 20:00 Foyer

Les commissaires anonymes - Manifest für eine Lebenskunst

20:00 – 21:15 Bildhauerhalle

Evgenij Gottfried - Föhnballon v9 + Stumpen

20:10 – 20:25 Kammertheater

Robert Torche - Tennisball Improvisation

20:40 – 21:00 Kammertheater

Studio für Filmmusik - L’Etoile de Mer (Man Ray, 1928)

21:00 – 21:15 Foyer

Laut & Lyrik

21:15 – 21:30 Galerie

Cedric Spindler - Haptik

21:30 – 22:00 Kammertheater

Jan F. Kurth / Ephraim Wegner - |00|||0|00 + Rare Bird

22:00 – 22:30 Galerie

Moculzai - Totem

22:35 – 0:20 Saal

Textor + Mike Ladd - Im Zeichen des Hip Hop

0:20 – 1:00 Galerie

Valle Döring / Tillie Bedeau - Die vergrößerte Welten- und Traumschau