Ars Acustica - Die lange Nacht 2019 (Teil 5) Rock und Pop

Musik zwischen Gendergewitter und ars acustica: David Bowie, Lisa Carbon, Ursula Bogner, Terre Thaemlitz, Kevin Blechdom, FKA twigs und Peaches.
Station to Station (1976)
David Bowie
Album: Station to Station
Space Oddity (2003)
Lisa Carbon / David Bowie
Mit: Atom™ – Synthesizer, Gesang, Gitarre, Drum Machine
Album: Standards
Label: Rather Interesting – RI 061
Liner Notes (2011)
Ursula Bogner
Album: Sonne = Blackbox
Label: Faitiche 05
Sintesi musicale del linciaggio futurista (2003)
Terre Thaemlitz
Album: Lovebomb
Label: Mille Plateaux – MP117
Comfort my comforter (2008)
Kevin Blechdom
Album: Toi-Même – Noël Akchoté
Label: Winter & Winter
Kicks (2014)
FKA Twigs
Album: LP1
Label: Young Turks
Tent in your pants (2006)
Peaches
Album: Impeach my bush
Label: XL Recordings