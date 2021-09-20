Percy Grainger und Burnett Cross nehmen ein Arrangement von William Taylor auf, eines von vielen englischen Volksliedern, die Grainger zu Beginn des 20. Jahrhunderts mit seinem tragbaren Aufnahmegrammophon aufgezeichnet hatte."One day as she was exercisingexercising in the month of rest,with her silver chin and (incomprehensible)and there he spied her lilly white breast.And then the captain, he stepped up to herAsked he what had brought her here,I've come to seek my own real loverHe is betroved to me so dear.If you've come to see your own true loverPray tell me his name,His name is William TaylorFrom Bristol town he came.If his name is william TaylorAnd he is betroved to you so dear,He got married to an Irish ladyHe gor married the other year.If you rise up early in the morningEarly by the break of day,Then you're sure to spy that William TaylorWalking with his lady gay.And she rose up early in the morningEarly by the break of day,And there she spied bold William TaylorWalking with his lady gay.And then she bought a brace of pistolsA brace of pistols (unverständlich),And then she shot bold William TaylorWith his bride at his right hand."

Karl-Sczuka-Preis 2004: Skeleton in the Museum T25, von Jon Rose