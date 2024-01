MATT WAND, LUCIO CAPECE, ALEXIS MALBERT

We beg borrow and steal to make our music. Apparently in polite society one waits until someone is dead before robbing their grave. Here is proof, if proof be needed, that I am not fit to sip wine in the company of societies finest, sorry Mr Lucier, Mr Ashley and all you other 20th century sages still rubbing our noses in your anticipatory plagiarisms.