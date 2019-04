Kaffeesatz, Frühlingszwiebel, Cola-Flasche 7 geniale Tricks für Ihren Garten

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an

Buy green onions once, eat them for months? I learned this sustainability hack recently and it is a great way to reduce emissions and save money. How it works: you place your entire bunch of onions in a glass jar of water. As you eat them, be sure to save the white parts of the onion and leave them root-side down in your jar. Change the water every day and in a few days they will start growing back (an inch per day!). I’ve harvested my onions five times, saving me at least $7 and a lot of CO2 emissions from growing and transporting these babies! You can grow them in a windowsill or even your fluorescent light might be fine. #EatingfortheEnvironment #GardenHacks #ZeroWaste #sustainable #greenonions