The "Superstar Magazine" shared the YouTube video of the SWR1 flash mob. Camouflaged as tourists the pop and gospel choir "popCHORn" performed "Stairway to Heaven" by Led Zeppelin in Mainz's old town (Rhineland-Palatinate) in 2017.
Millions of Clicks
More than 14 million people watched the video on the Facebook page of the New York based "Superstar Magazine". Nearly 12.000 people commented on the video and it was shared more than 350.000 times.
It´s a hit for the producers and the musicians - because the YouTube clicks keep coming and coming.
Already in 2017, when the video first came out, it was a big success on the social media accounts and the website of the SWR1. But a worldwide enthusiasm exceeded all expectations.