Millions of people have now seen the video posted by SWR1: The flash mob performs the famous hit "Stairway to Heaven" in Mainz. Even a New York based magazine wrote about it.

The "Superstar Magazine" shared the YouTube video of the SWR1 flash mob. Camouflaged as tourists the pop and gospel choir "popCHORn" performed "Stairway to Heaven" by Led Zeppelin in Mainz's old town (Rhineland-Palatinate) in 2017.

Watch the full Flashmob now

Millions of Clicks

More than 14 million people watched the video on the Facebook page of the New York based "Superstar Magazine". Nearly 12.000 people commented on the video and it was shared more than 350.000 times.

It´s a hit for the producers and the musicians - because the YouTube clicks keep coming and coming.

"I knew that the flash mob would be popular - but to this extent, that really surprised me."

Already in 2017, when the video first came out, it was a big success on the social media accounts and the website of the SWR1. But a worldwide enthusiasm exceeded all expectations.