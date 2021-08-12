SWR SWR1 Rheinland-Pfalz Events Sommerfestival Gelb gewinnt... STAND 7.7.2013, 11:52 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen Die SWR1 Hörerinnen und Hörer, die uns in Gelb besuchen! SWR SWR1 - Foto: SWR1/ K. Weis SWR SWR1 - Foto: SWR1/ K. Weis SWR SWR1 - Foto: SWR1/ K. Weis SWR SWR1 - Foto: SWR1/ K. Weis SWR SWR1 - Foto: SWR1/ K. Weis SWR SWR1 - Foto: SWR1/ K. Weis SWR SWR1 - Foto: SWR1/ K. Weis SWR SWR1 - Foto: SWR1/ K. Weis SWR SWR1 - Foto: SWR1/ K. Weis SWR SWR1 - Foto: SWR1/ K. Weis SWR SWR1 - Foto: SWR1/ K. Weis SWR SWR1 - Foto: SWR1/ K. Weis SWR SWR1 - Foto: SWR1/ K. Weis SWR SWR1 - Foto: SWR1/ K. Weis SWR SWR1 - Foto: SWR1/ K. Weis SWR SWR1 - Foto: SWR1/ K. Weis SWR SWR1 - Foto: SWR1/ K. Weis SWR SWR1 - Foto: SWR1/ K. Weis SWR SWR1 - Foto: SWR1/ K. Weis