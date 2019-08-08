Die Beatles in der Abbey Road
Der berühmteste Zebrastreifen der Welt
Die Beatles machten 1969 mit dem Plattencover den Zebrastreifen in der Abbey Road weltberühmt. Mittlerweile tummeln sich nicht nur viele Touristen auf dem berühmtestens Straßenüberweg der Welt, sondern auch einige Filmstars, Autos und Hunde. Und im Netz finden sich auch viele künstlerische Variationen der Szene.
Das Original!
#ThisDayInMusic in '69 the iconic Abbey Road album cover photo was taken. You can actually watch the zebra crossing live on tinternet, we highly recommend it, it's jokes. #FuckingTourists
Wie Loriot schon sagte: "Ein Leben ohne Mops ist möglich, aber sinnlos"
"Abbey Roadogs"
for Remix: The Art of Music 🎶
opening Aug 10 @gabbagallery
By @christineswebb
16 x 16 in, acrylic on canvas
When I am not painting in my extra small 365 day sketch book, I’ve been spent every waking moment working my buns off the last few months to bring you my latest painting, Abbey Roadogs, for Remix: The Art of Music opens Sat Aug 10, 7-11pm, on view thru Aug 24 at Gabba Gallery 3126 Beverly Blvd
Curated by @jasonostro @elenacjacobson 60+ artists use music as their muse, a portion of every sale goes to @adoptthearts to fund arts programs In local schools, sponsored by @titosvodka @fortpointbeer #auspicionwine @auspicionwines
Inspired by @thebeatles @paulmccartney
♥️♥️♥️
Achtung, Sturmtruppen auf dem Zebrastreifen...
Shooting our weekly Abbey road, I always have a lookout to watch for traffic so I don’t get hit by a car when lying in the middle of the street. This week, an old friend from high school (13+ years ago) pulled up in his police car thinking we were some drunk idiots haha. His cruiser is in the background haha. Small world!
#lego #legophotography #abbeyroad #legoabbeyroad #stormtrooper #starwars #legostarwars
... oder die Ninja Turtles
#TBT to when this #FabFour crossed the world's most famous #ZebraCrossing in 2012!
The #HeroesInAHalfShell return in their brand-new 2D-animated series, #RiseOfTheTMNT, premiering in the UK simultaneously on #Nicktoons and #Channel5 from Saturday 22nd September at 10am #BST!
#TeenageMutantNinjaTurtles #TMNT #AbbeyRoad #London #TheBeatles #AbbeyRoadZebraCrossing
Und auch die Simpsons wollten auf die andere Straßenseite