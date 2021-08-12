SWR SWR1 Baden-Württemberg SWR1 Leute August STAND 4.8.2014, 10:03 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen Gäste aus SWR1 Leute 2014 Prof. Stefan Scherer und Petra Zundel SWR SWR1 - Prof. Stefan Scherer SWR SWR1 - Hubertus Primus und Stefan Siller SWR SWR1 - Hubertus Primus SWR SWR1 - Michel Ries und Thomas Lurz SWR SWR1 - Thomas Lurz SWR SWR1 - Sven Marquardt SWR SWR1 - Sven Marquardt SWR SWR1 - Dennis Gastmann, Reporter und Filmemacher SWR SWR1 - Foto: Gabriele Weigt Dennis Gastmann und Wolfgang Heim SWR SWR1 - Foto: Gabriele Weigt Gustl Mollath und Wolfgang Heim SWR SWR1 - Foto: Karoline Brandner Gustl Mollath, Ex-Psychiatriepatient und Justizopfer SWR SWR1 - Foto: Karoline Brandner