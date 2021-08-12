  1. SWR
  2. SWR1
  3. Baden-Württemberg
  4. SWR1 Leute
STAND
Wladimir Kaminer mit Nicole Köster bei SWR1 Leute (Foto: SWR, SWR1 - Foto: Carolin Hoos)
Wladimir Kaminer, deutsch-russischer Schriftsteller, mit Nicole Köster bei SWR1 Leute SWR1 - Foto: Carolin Hoos
Wladimir Kaminer, deutsch-russischer Schriftsteller, mit Nicole Köster bei SWR1 Leute SWR1 - Foto: Carolin Hoos
Wladimir Kaminer, deutsch-russischer Schriftsteller, mit Nicole Köster bei SWR1 Leute SWR1 - Foto: Carolin Hoos
Wladimir Kaminer, deutsch-russischer Schriftsteller, mit Nicole Köster bei SWR1 Leute SWR1 - Foto: Carolin Hoos
STAND
AUTOR/IN