SWR SWR1 Baden-Württemberg SWR1 Leute Spaß beim Fotoshooting Wladimir Kaminer und Nicole Köster STAND 8.1.2018, 14:55 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen Wladimir Kaminer, deutsch-russischer Schriftsteller, mit Nicole Köster bei SWR1 Leute SWR SWR1 - Foto: Carolin Hoos Wladimir Kaminer, deutsch-russischer Schriftsteller, mit Nicole Köster bei SWR1 Leute SWR SWR1 - Foto: Carolin Hoos Wladimir Kaminer, deutsch-russischer Schriftsteller, mit Nicole Köster bei SWR1 Leute SWR SWR1 - Foto: Carolin Hoos Wladimir Kaminer, deutsch-russischer Schriftsteller, mit Nicole Köster bei SWR1 Leute SWR SWR1 - Foto: Carolin Hoos