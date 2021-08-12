SWR SWR1 Baden-Württemberg SWR1 Leute Bilder aus dem Buch "Helden der Meere" STAND 24.9.2019, 12:55 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen Photo © 2019 York Hovest Photo © 2019 York Hovest Photo © 2019 York Hovest Photo © 2019 York Hovest Photo © 2019 York Hovest Photo © Alejandra Potter Gimeno Photo © 2019 York Hovest Photo © 2019 York Hovest Photo © 2019 York Hovest Photo © 2019 York Hovest York Hovest Foto: © Katrin Eigendorf York Hovest Foto: © Alejandra Potter Gimeno