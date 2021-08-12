SWR SWR1 Baden-Württemberg Programm Adventskalenderaktion Die Weihnachtsbaumkugeln der Stars STAND 27.11.2018, 14:13 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen Sasha SWR SWR1 - Foto: Laura Wichert Marquess SWR SWR1 - Foto: Laura Wichert Nena SWR SWR1 - Foto: Laura Wichert Hartmut Engler (PUR) SWR SWR1 - Foto: Laura Wichert Mick Box (Uriah Heep) SWR SWR1 - Foto: Laura Wichert John Illsley (Dire Straits) SWR SWR1 - Foto: Laura Wichert DJ Bobo SWR SWR1 - Foto: Laura Wichert Roger Hodgson SWR SWR1 - Foto: Laura Wichert Jamiroquai SWR SWR1 - Foto: Laura Wichert Fury in the Slaughterhouse (Kai Wingenfelder & Thorsten Wingenfelder) SWR SWR1 - Foto: Laura Wichert Peter Maffay SWR SWR1 - Foto: Laura Wichert Christina Stürmer SWR SWR1 - Foto: Laura Wichert Max Mutzke SWR SWR1 - Foto: Laura Wichert