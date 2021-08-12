SWR SWR1 Baden-Württemberg Musik Die Ost-Kultband unplugged Silly live bei SWR1 STAND 14.3.2013, 9:57 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen Die Ost-Kultband im Interview mit Günter Schneidewind Silly beim Soundcheck im SWR1-Studio SWR SWR1 - Foto: Felix Hügel "Kann's losgehen?", fragt sich Sängerin Anna Loos. SWR SWR1 - Foto: Felix Hügel Handgemachte Musik: Silly unplugged bei SWR1 SWR SWR1 - Foto: Felix Hügel Ritchie Barton an der Oldschool-Orgel SWR SWR1 - Foto: Felix Hügel Alles easy bei Gitarrist Uwe Hassbecker SWR SWR1 - Foto: Felix Hügel Bassist Jäcki Reznicek singt aus voller Kehle mit SWR SWR1 - Foto: Felix Hügel Ritchie Barton und Anna Loos haben Spaß bei SWR1 SWR SWR1 - Foto: Felix Hügel Silly spielen "Deine Stärken" live im SWR1-Studio SWR SWR1 - Foto: Felix Hügel Die drei Silly-Männer in Aktion SWR SWR1 - Foto: Felix Hügel Der legendäre Schneidewind lauscht den Klängen SWR SWR1 - Foto: Felix Hügel