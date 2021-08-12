SWR SWR1 Baden-Württemberg Musik Daniel Wirtz im SWR1 Studio Gefühlvoller Rocker im SWR1 Studio STAND 19.2.2014, 13:39 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen Daniel Wirtz SWR SWR1 - Foto: Alexander Hannig SWR SWR1 - Foto: Alexander Hannig SWR SWR1 - Foto: Alexander Hannig SWR SWR1 - Foto: Alexander Hannig SWR SWR1 - Foto: Alexander Hannig SWR SWR1 - Foto: Alexander Hannig SWR SWR1 - Foto: Alexander Hannig SWR SWR1 - Foto: Alexander Hannig SWR SWR1 - Foto: Alexander Hannig SWR SWR1 - Foto: Alexander Hannig SWR SWR1 - Foto: Alexander Hannig