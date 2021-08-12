SWR SWR1 Baden-Württemberg Musik Eine Wahnsinns-Show von Rod Stewart "Do you think I'm sexy" STAND 30.6.2014, 11:29 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen Eine Wahnsinns-Show von Rod Stewart in Mannheim Foto: Willi Kuper SWR SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper Foto: Willi Kuper SWR SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper Foto: Willi Kuper SWR SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper Foto: Willi Kuper SWR SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper Foto: Willi Kuper SWR SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper Foto: Willi Kuper SWR SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper Foto: Willi Kuper SWR SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper Foto: Willi Kuper SWR SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper Foto: Willi Kuper SWR SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper Foto: Willi Kuper SWR SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper Foto: Willi Kuper SWR SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper Foto: Willi Kuper SWR SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper Foto: Willi Kuper SWR SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper Foto: Willi Kuper SWR SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper