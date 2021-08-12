  1. SWR
Black Sabbath in Stuttgart

Black Sabbath in Stuttgart 2014 (Foto: SWR, SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper)
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper
Tournee-Drummer Tommy ClufetosFoto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper
Gitarrist Tony IommiFoto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper
Bassist Geezer ButlerFoto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper
Sänger Ozzy OsbourneFoto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper
Projektionen machen den Sound sichtbarFoto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper
Ozzy Osbourne kann auch die leisen TöneFoto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper
Tony Iommi ist Gründungsmitglied von Black SabbathFoto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper
extreme Liedtexte passen zur extremen Stimme von Ozzy OsbourneFoto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper
Eigentlich heißt er Terence Michael Joseph "Geezer" Butler und ist ebenfalls Gründungsmitglied von Black Sabbath. Der Name "Geezer" ist nur ein Spitzname, den er seit seiner Teenager-Zeit trägt.Foto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper
