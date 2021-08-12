  1. SWR
Billy Idol in der Porsche-Arena Stuttgart (Foto: SWR, SWR1 - Willi Kuper)
Billy Idol lebt! Nach gefühlten 25 Jahren meldet sich der "Godfather" des Punks zurück. Vor kurzem veröffentlichte er zeitgleich sein neues Album und eine unter die Haut gehende Autobiografie. In der Porsche-Arena in Stuttgart war jetzt der Auftakt seiner Deutschland-Tour.Foto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Willi Kuper
