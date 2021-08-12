  1. SWR
  2. SWR1
  3. Baden-Württemberg
  4. Musik
STAND
Porter-Kuper (Foto: SWR, SWR - Foto: Willi Kuper)
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR - Foto: Willi Kuper
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR - Foto: Willi Kuper
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR - Foto: Willi Kuper
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR - Foto: Willi Kuper
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR - Foto: Willi Kuper
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR - Foto: Willi Kuper
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR - Foto: Willi Kuper
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR - Foto: Willi Kuper
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR - Foto: Willi Kuper
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR - Foto: Willi Kuper
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR - Foto: Willi Kuper
Gregory Porter (Foto: Studio Kistner) SWR - Foto: Studio Kistner
Gregory Porter (Foto: Studio Kistner) SWR - Foto: Studio Kistner
Gregory Porter & Metropole Orkest (Foto: Studio Kistner) SWR - Foto: Studio Kistner
Gregory Porter (Foto: Studio Kistner) SWR - Foto: Studio Kistner
Gregory Porter & Metropole Orkest (Foto: Studio Kistner) SWR - Foto: Studio Kistner
Gregory Porter (Foto: Studio Kistner) SWR - Foto: Studio Kistner
Magnus Öström (Foto: Studio Kistner) SWR - Foto: Studio Kistner
(Foto: Studio Kistner) SWR - Foto: Studio Kistner
Magnus Öström (Foto: Studio Kistner) SWR - Foto: Studio Kistner
(Foto: Studio Kistner) SWR - Foto: Studio Kistner
STAND
AUTOR/IN