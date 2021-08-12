SWR SWR1 Baden-Württemberg Musik SWR1 Hits & Storys Donovan auf dem Fernsehturm STAND 10.4.2016, 9:19 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen SWR SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin SWR SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin SWR SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin SWR SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin SWR SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin SWR SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin SWR SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin SWR SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin SWR SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin SWR SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin SWR SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin SWR SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin SWR SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin SWR SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin SWR SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin SWR SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin SWR SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin SWR SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin SWR SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin SWR SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin SWR SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin SWR SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin SWR SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin SWR SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin SWR SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin