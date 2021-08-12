  1. SWR
  2. SWR1
  3. Baden-Württemberg
  4. Musik
STAND
Chris Rea im Rosengarten Mannheim (22.10.17) (Foto: SWR, SWR1 - Foto: Chris Rea)
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Chris Rea
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Chris Rea
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Chris Rea
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Chris Rea
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Chris Rea
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Chris Rea
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Chris Rea
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Chris Rea
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Chris Rea
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Chris Rea
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Chris Rea
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Chris Rea
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Chris Rea
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Chris Rea
STAND
AUTOR/IN