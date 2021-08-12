SWR SWR1 Baden-Württemberg Musik Chris Rea im Rosengarten Mannheim Blues, Rock und berührende Balladen STAND 24.10.2017, 13:58 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen Foto: Willi Kuper SWR SWR1 - Foto: Chris Rea Foto: Willi Kuper SWR SWR1 - Foto: Chris Rea Foto: Willi Kuper SWR SWR1 - Foto: Chris Rea Foto: Willi Kuper SWR SWR1 - Foto: Chris Rea Foto: Willi Kuper SWR SWR1 - Foto: Chris Rea Foto: Willi Kuper SWR SWR1 - Foto: Chris Rea Foto: Willi Kuper SWR SWR1 - Foto: Chris Rea Foto: Willi Kuper SWR SWR1 - Foto: Chris Rea Foto: Willi Kuper SWR SWR1 - Foto: Chris Rea Foto: Willi Kuper SWR SWR1 - Foto: Chris Rea Foto: Willi Kuper SWR SWR1 - Foto: Chris Rea Foto: Willi Kuper SWR SWR1 - Foto: Chris Rea Foto: Willi Kuper SWR SWR1 - Foto: Chris Rea Foto: Willi Kuper SWR SWR1 - Foto: Chris Rea