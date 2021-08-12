SWR SWR1 Baden-Württemberg Musik Sebastian Krumbiegel zu Gast in SWR1 Ein Mann, ein Klavier und Ihr STAND 22.5.2014, 15:56 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen Sebastian Krumbiegel zu Gast in SWR1 SWR SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin SWR SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin SWR SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin SWR SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin SWR SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin SWR SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin SWR SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin SWR SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin