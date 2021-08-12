  1. SWR
  2. SWR1
  3. Baden-Württemberg
  4. Musik
STAND
A-ha am 23. Januar in Stuttgart (Foto: SWR, SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper)
Unplugged - der neue Trend in der Musik. A-ha eröffnete am 23. Januar ihre A-ha-"Unplugged"-Tour in der Stuttgarter Hans-Martin-Schleyerhalle. Foto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper
Foto: Willi Kuper SWR1 - Foto: Willi Kuper
STAND
AUTOR/IN