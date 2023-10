50 Jahre Baden-Württemberg

1 Bill Haley Rock Around the Clock 1956

2 Bryan Adams Everything I Do 1991

3 Olivia Newton-John You' re the One That I Want 1978

4 Los del Rio Macarena 1995

5 All-4-One I Swear 1994

6 Village People Y.M.C.A. 1978

7 Archies Sugar Sugar 1969

8 Beatles I Want to Hold Your Hand 1964

9 Whitney Houston I Will Always Love You 1992