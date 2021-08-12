  1. SWR
Hitparade 2013

Clemens Bratzler, Moderator Zur Sache BW (Foto: SWR, SWR1 - Antonia Göhren)
Der Lieblingstitel von "Zur Sache Baden-Württemberg" Moderator Clemens Bratzler:Kate Bush - Wuthering heights SWR1 - Antonia Göhren
Die Lieblingstitel von Landesschau-Moderatorin Annette Krause:Temptations - Papa was a rolling stoneSting - English man in New YorkBlues Brothers - RawhideFrank Sinatra - SommerwindAmy Winehouse - Back to black SWR1 - Antonia Göhren
Der Lieblingstitel von Sportmoderator Michael Antwerpes:The Killers - Human SWR1 - Antonia Göhren
Der aktuelle Lieblingstitel von Landesschau Aktuell-Moderator Michael Matting:Adele - Someone like you SWR1 - Antonia Göhren
Die Lieblingstitel von SWR Fernsehmoderatorin Tatjana Gessler:George Michael - They won't go when I go SWR1 - Antonia Göhren
Der Lieblingstitel von dem Intendanten des SWR, Peter Boudgoust:Peter Gabriel - Solsbury Hill SWR1 - Antonia Göhren
Der Lieblingstitel vom Fahrer des Intendanten, Albrecht Rottner: Joe Cocker - N'oubliez jamais SWR1 - Antonia Göhren
Die Lieblingstitel von Landesschau-Moderator Jürgen Hörig:Mike Oldfield - ArrivalSting - Fields of goldBosse - Frankfurt Oder SWR1 - Antonia Göhren
Der Lieblingstitel von SWR Chefredakteur Dr. Michael Zeiß:Hollies - Busstop SWR1 - Antonia Göhren
Die Lieblingstitel von Sportmoderatorin Inken Pallas:Jan Delay - Oh JohnnyRobbie Williams - Let me entertain youU2 - I still haven't found what I'm looking for SWR1 - Antonia Göhren
Der Lieblingstitel von Comedian Dodokay ("Die Welt auf Schwäbisch"):Frankie Goes To Hollywood - Relax SWR1 - Antonia Göhren
Der Lieblingstitel von Comedian Bernd Kohlhepp:Lynyrd Skynyrd - Sweet home Alabama SWR1 - Antonia Göhren
