SWR SWR1 Baden-Württemberg Hitparade 2013 Der SWR im Hitfieber STAND 1.10.2013, 13:27 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen Hitparade 2013 Der Lieblingstitel von "Zur Sache Baden-Württemberg" Moderator Clemens Bratzler:Kate Bush - Wuthering heights SWR SWR1 - Antonia Göhren Die Lieblingstitel von Landesschau-Moderatorin Annette Krause:Temptations - Papa was a rolling stoneSting - English man in New YorkBlues Brothers - RawhideFrank Sinatra - SommerwindAmy Winehouse - Back to black SWR SWR1 - Antonia Göhren Der Lieblingstitel von Sportmoderator Michael Antwerpes:The Killers - Human SWR SWR1 - Antonia Göhren Der aktuelle Lieblingstitel von Landesschau Aktuell-Moderator Michael Matting:Adele - Someone like you SWR SWR1 - Antonia Göhren Die Lieblingstitel von SWR Fernsehmoderatorin Tatjana Gessler:George Michael - They won't go when I go SWR SWR1 - Antonia Göhren Der Lieblingstitel von dem Intendanten des SWR, Peter Boudgoust:Peter Gabriel - Solsbury Hill SWR SWR1 - Antonia Göhren Der Lieblingstitel vom Fahrer des Intendanten, Albrecht Rottner: Joe Cocker - N'oubliez jamais SWR SWR1 - Antonia Göhren Die Lieblingstitel von Landesschau-Moderator Jürgen Hörig:Mike Oldfield - ArrivalSting - Fields of goldBosse - Frankfurt Oder SWR SWR1 - Antonia Göhren Der Lieblingstitel von SWR Chefredakteur Dr. Michael Zeiß:Hollies - Busstop SWR SWR1 - Antonia Göhren Die Lieblingstitel von Sportmoderatorin Inken Pallas:Jan Delay - Oh JohnnyRobbie Williams - Let me entertain youU2 - I still haven't found what I'm looking for SWR SWR1 - Antonia Göhren Der Lieblingstitel von Comedian Dodokay ("Die Welt auf Schwäbisch"):Frankie Goes To Hollywood - Relax SWR SWR1 - Antonia Göhren Der Lieblingstitel von Comedian Bernd Kohlhepp:Lynyrd Skynyrd - Sweet home Alabama SWR SWR1 - Antonia Göhren