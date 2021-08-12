  1. SWR
  2. SWR1
  3. Baden-Württemberg
  4. Events
STAND

Mit Musik geht alles besser

SWR1 Pop & Poesie an der Fritz-Erler-Schule in Pforzheim (Foto: SWR, SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin)
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
SWR1 - Foto: Jochen Enderlin
STAND
AUTOR/IN