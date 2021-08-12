  1. SWR
  2. SWR1
  3. Baden-Württemberg
  4. Events
STAND

Ebhausen am 16. März 2013

SWR1 Disco in Ebhausen am 16.3.13 (Foto: SWR, SWR1 - Foto: Christian Witt)
Die Stimmung ist ausgelassen SWR1 - Foto: Christian Witt
DJ Maik Schieber und das Publikum SWR1 - Foto: Christian Witt
SWR1 - Foto: Christian Witt
Die Tanzfläche bebt SWR1 - Foto: Christian Witt
SWR1 - Foto: Christian Witt
SWR1 DJ Maik Schieber SWR1 - Foto: Christian Witt
SWR1 - Foto: Christian Witt
SWR1 - Foto: Christian Witt
SWR1 - Foto: Christian Witt
Die Tanzfläche füllt sich SWR1 - Foto: Christian Witt
SWR1 - Foto: Christian Witt
Blick von der Bühne - so sieht es der DJ SWR1 - Foto: Christian Witt
SWR1 - Foto: Christian Witt
SWR1 - Foto: Christian Witt
Die Discokugel darf natürlich nicht fehlen SWR1 - Christian Witt
SWR1 - Christian Witt
Die SWR1 Disco SWR1 - Christian Witt
Bühnenbild SWR1 - Christian Witt
SWR1 - Christian Witt
SWR1 - Christian Witt
SWR1 - Christian Witt
SWR1 - Christian Witt
Noch ist die Tanzfläche leer... SWR1 - Christian Witt
STAND
AUTOR/IN