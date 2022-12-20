SWR SWR1 Back to the 80s Die wichtigsten Erkenntnisse der 80er-Stars STAND 20.12.2022, 10:24 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen dpa Bildfunk Picture Alliance dpa Bildfunk Picture Alliance dpa Bildfunk Picture Alliance dpa Bildfunk Picture Alliance dpa Bildfunk Picture Alliance dpa Bildfunk Picture Alliance Ab 9. Januar bei SWR1 Die SWR1 80er-Wochen Ob Kultur, Musik oder Klamotten - kaum ein Jahrzehnt war so bunt und abwechslungsreich wie die 80er Jahre. Kommen Sie mit auf unsere Zeitreise - 40 Jahre zurück in das Jahrzehnt von Pop, Punks und Mauerfall.