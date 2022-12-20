  1. SWR
Back to the 80s

Die wichtigsten Erkenntnisse der 80er-Stars

Bryan Adams spricht im SWR1-Interview darüber, wie sich die Musiklandschaft durch MTV Anfang der 80er verändert hat. (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, Picture Alliance)
SWR1 Webchannel - 80er (Foto: SWR)

Ab 9. Januar bei SWR1 Die SWR1 80er-Wochen

Ob Kultur, Musik oder Klamotten - kaum ein Jahrzehnt war so bunt und abwechslungsreich wie die 80er Jahre. Kommen Sie mit auf unsere Zeitreise - 40 Jahre zurück in das Jahrzehnt von Pop, Punks und Mauerfall.

