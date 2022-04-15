SWR SWR Sport Fussball Ehemalige Talente an DFB-Stützpunkten in Württemberg STAND 12.4.2022, 15:33 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München, 64 Länderspiele - Stand: 15.4.2022) imago images IMAGO / MIS Grischa Prömel (1. FC Union Berlin) imago images IMAGO / camera4+ Melanie Leupolz (FC Chelsea, 75 Länderspiele) imago images IMAGO / PA Images Loris Karius (FC Liverpool) imago images IMAGO / Shutterstock Nico Schlotterbeck (SC Freiburg, 2 Länderspiele) imago images IMAGO / ULMER Pressebildagentur Leonie Maier (FC Everton, 79 Länderspiele) imago images IMAGO / Ulrich Hufnagel Paul Wanner (FC Bayern München) imago images IMAGO / ULMER Pressebildagentur Daniel Didavi (VfB Stuttgart) imago images IMAGO / Jan Huebner Fabienne Dongus (TSG Hoffenheim, 4 Länderspiele) imago images IMAGO / Shutterstock Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain, 18 Länderspiele) imago images IMAGO / Laci Perenyi Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha BSC, 7 Länderspiele) imago images IMAGO / Chai v.d. Laage Marc Schnatterer (SV Waldhof Mannheim) imago images IMAGO / HMB-Media Kim Kulig-Soyah (Co-Trainerin VfL Wolfsburg, 33 Länderspiele) imago images IMAGO / Hübner Bernd Leno (FC Arsenal, 9 Länderspiele) imago images IMAGO / Colorsport Davie Selke (Hertha BSC) imago images IMAGO / RHR-Foto