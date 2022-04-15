  1. SWR
Ehemalige Talente an DFB-Stützpunkten in Württemberg

Joshua Kimmich am Ball für die deutsche Nationalmannschaft (Foto: imago images, IMAGO / MIS)
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München, 64 Länderspiele - Stand: 15.4.2022) IMAGO / MIS
Grischa Prömel (1. FC Union Berlin) IMAGO / camera4+
Melanie Leupolz (FC Chelsea, 75 Länderspiele) IMAGO / PA Images
Loris Karius (FC Liverpool) IMAGO / Shutterstock
Nico Schlotterbeck (SC Freiburg, 2 Länderspiele) IMAGO / ULMER Pressebildagentur
Leonie Maier (FC Everton, 79 Länderspiele) IMAGO / Ulrich Hufnagel
Paul Wanner (FC Bayern München) IMAGO / ULMER Pressebildagentur
Daniel Didavi (VfB Stuttgart) IMAGO / Jan Huebner
Fabienne Dongus (TSG Hoffenheim, 4 Länderspiele) IMAGO / Shutterstock
Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain, 18 Länderspiele) IMAGO / Laci Perenyi
Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha BSC, 7 Länderspiele) IMAGO / Chai v.d. Laage
Marc Schnatterer (SV Waldhof Mannheim) IMAGO / HMB-Media
Kim Kulig-Soyah (Co-Trainerin VfL Wolfsburg, 33 Länderspiele) IMAGO / Hübner
Bernd Leno (FC Arsenal, 9 Länderspiele) IMAGO / Colorsport
Davie Selke (Hertha BSC) IMAGO / RHR-Foto
