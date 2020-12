A little workout in the sun ☀️ 🏋️‍♂️ My friends, this is a crazy time for all of us. Personally, I’m astonished by the dimension this COVIDー19 pandemic is taking on. Please let’s be cautious, stay healthy and let’s try our best together to contain the spread of the pandemic as much as possible.Thank you to everyone who is helping those in need. 🙏🏼 #stayingathome #trainingathome #staystrong #familytime