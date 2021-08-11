  1. SWR
Der FCK ist 1991 überraschend Deutscher Meister geworden. Im Saison-Finale siegte die Roten Teufel mit 6:2 beim 1. FC Köln.

Die Feier des FCK nach dem Meistertitel. (Foto: SWR, SWR/Agentur Bernhard Kunz)
SWR/Agentur Bernhard Kunz
