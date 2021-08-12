SWR SWR Schlager „Let's Dance“ Christian Polanc und die Schlager-Ladies STAND 5.10.2020, 13:37 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen Christian Polanc zusammen mit Maite Kelly beim „Freestyle“ Tanz. dpa Bildfunk Picture Alliance Zusammen tanzten sie „Quickstep“ im Matrosenkostüm: Christian Polanc und Maite Kelly. dpa Bildfunk Picture Alliance Christian Polanc zusammen mit Vanessa Mai beim „Tango“ Tanz. dpa Bildfunk Picture Alliance 2017: Christian tanzt zusammen mit Vanessa Mai „Cha-Cha-Cha“ im Finale. dpa Bildfunk Picture Alliance Maite Kelly und Christian Polanc gewannen 2007 den ersten Platz bei „Let's Dance“. dpa Bildfunk Picture Alliance