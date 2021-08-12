  1. SWR
„Let's Dance“ Christian Polanc und die Schlager-Ladies

Foto: dpa (Foto: dpa Bildfunk, Picture Alliance)
Christian Polanc zusammen mit Maite Kelly beim „Freestyle“ Tanz. Picture Alliance
Zusammen tanzten sie „Quickstep“ im Matrosenkostüm: Christian Polanc und Maite Kelly. Picture Alliance
Christian Polanc zusammen mit Vanessa Mai beim „Tango“ Tanz. Picture Alliance
2017: Christian tanzt zusammen mit Vanessa Mai „Cha-Cha-Cha“ im Finale. Picture Alliance
Maite Kelly und Christian Polanc gewannen 2007 den ersten Platz bei „Let's Dance“. Picture Alliance
