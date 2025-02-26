The world looks to Syria since mid-December. The HTS rebels overthrow the Assad regime. They free thousands of prisoners and put an end to state torture and executions for the time being. While the new rulers are still sorting themselves out, they are also dealing with the processing and prosecution of tens of thousands of horrific acts of torture and murder. This podcast episode is about precisely this reappraisal. What could it look like? Where could it take place? And how do people in Syria look on this topic? ARD justice-reporter Philip Raillon spoke to Syrian human rights lawyer Anwar Albuni in Berlin about it. SWR colleague Ute Brucker describes her fresh impressions from Syria. ARD legal editorial-expert Frank Bräutigam explains why rulings issued by the Koblenz Higher Regional Court are important concerning this subject.

The episode also features an extra edition of the ARD-television show Weltspiegel. You can watch it in the ARD Mediathek, but it is only available in German.

https://www.ardmediathek.de/video/weltspiegel/weltspiegel-vom-2-februar-2025-aus-syrien/das-erste/Y3JpZDovL2Rhc2Vyc3RlLmRlL3dlbHRzcGllZ2VsLzIwMjUtMDItMDJfMTgtMzAtTUVa