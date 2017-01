Grand Jury Prize für SWR/ARTE-Doku "Last Men in Aleppo" gewinnt bei Sundance Film Festival

"We didn’t have to debate. This extraordinary film lifted us and carried us and then dropped us into a place, unlike any other film. A wholly, accomplished work of art with powerfull cinematography, a compelling narrative and heroes who reveal compassion, humanity and extraordinary bravery in increasingly impossible circumstances. This uncompromising film matches the fearless commitment of the filmmakers with the merciful courage of the fathers, brothers and friends who have become Syria’s first responders."